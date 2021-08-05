Tokyo Olympics: Hockey Day 13: India vs Great Britain — Bronze-medal match — Preview, schedule, Live Streaming, when and where to watch

The Indian women's hockey team takes on Great Britain in the bronze-medal match of the field hockey competition of the Tokyo Olympics.

Rani Rampal and co. stunned the hockey world by getting past Australia in the quarterfinals but were outplayed by the Argentinians in the semifinal. The Indians have been fearless in their approach in both knock-out games but lost their way against Argentina in the final quarter.

Creating scoring chances against the Los Leones was an issue for Sjoerd Marijne's team and the Indians looked a bit jaded in the latter stages of the game as compared to the match against Australia which they played at full steam throughout.

The Women in Blue are unlikely to be overawed by the big occasion, as they played the 2018 World Cup matches in packed stadiums in London. Rani and co. were also involved in the bronze-medal game of the 2018 Commonwealth Games against England..



The Indians went down by a 0-6 margin against England, who won bronze at Gold Coast, after being beaten by Harendra Singh's team in the group stages.

As shouts of "England, England" emanated from the stands of the Lee Valley Hockey Centre, the Indians took the lead in their World Cup opener against the hosts and kept the lid on the English strikers who finally managed a late equalizer.

A memorable draw against England in the World Cup is what will inspire Sjoerd Marijne's team ahead of the medal match, especially after a 1-4 loss against Mark Hager's side in the group stages.

Sjoerd Marijne is sure to do his bit to ensure that the girls are focussed on what transpires on the pitch rather than concentrating on the big prize or on history, but the team would be more than a bit charged up for the big spectacle.

A second bronze medal in hockey would be a dream come true for Indian hockey fans, but Rani and co. will first need to figure out how to get past Maddie Hinch in goal.

The contest begins at 0700 IST on August 6.

Where to watch

You can catch all the action LIVE in Sony Sports Network channels in India. Here are the details of broadcasters in some more countries:

Japan: The Japan Consortium

USA: NBC Universal

UK: BBC, Eurosport

China: CCTV

Australia: Seven Network

Germany: ARD-ZDF

Brazil: Grupo Globo, Bandsports

Spain: RTVE

Italy: RAI

France: Eurosport

South Africa: SABC