Tokyo Olympics: Hockey Day 11: India vs Belgium — Semifinal — Preview, schedule, Live Streaming, when and where to watch

The Indian men's hockey team will play Belgium in a historic semifinal of the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday morning.

The Oi Hockey Stadium in Tokyo will host the match which is arguably the most important fixture in the history of Indian hockey in the last four decades.

The Indian Men's Hockey Team will take on the World Champions in a historic Semi-Final.



Manpreet Singh and Chief Coach Graham Reid share their views ahead of the match against Belgium.https://t.co/BUCstEnAHG#HaiTayyar #IndiaKaGame #Tokyo2020 #WeAreTeamIndia #Hockey — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) August 2, 2021

Standing between India and a place in the Olympic final are the Belgians - who have stunned the hockey world by veering ahead of their European rivals like Germany and the Netherlands to enter the league of the Big Two.



Australia and Belgium have been involved in some epic contests over the past few years and also a game of musical chairs with regard to occupying the top spot in the FIH Rankings.

Tuesday's encounter is fascinatingly poised now that the Indians have risen to become World No 3 and the top four teams as per the FIH are now in the semifinals of the Tokyo Olympics. Australia takes on Germany on Tuesday evening while the Indians will be up against Belgium in the morning session.

Belgium - one of the most experienced teams at the Tokyo Games take on India - one of the youngest in the competition. Alexander Hendrickx, the PC machine, has scored 11 thus far and the Indians will need to ensure that they keep things tidy in their circle.

The 2-2 draw against Belgium at the Odisha World Cup in 2018 is what most Indian hockey fans remember to this day although the Indians also won and lost an encounter against the Red Lions at the same venue as part of the Hockey Pro League in 2020.

Tomorrow, very early in the morning at 3:30 we play the semi-finals of Tokyo 2020 against India in what promises to be a historic match.



2 teams with the same dream, to reach the final of the 2020 Olympic Games 🇯🇵

Come on Belgium 🇧🇪#TOKYO2020 #STRONGERTOGETHER#HOCKEYINVITES pic.twitter.com/GI97AbCRC7 — Belgian Red Lions (@BELRedLions) August 2, 2021

The Indians are on a roll and that is precisely what works in their favour against an opponent they lost to in the Olympic Games in 2012 and 2016. Knowing what's at stake and what it's taken to reach this far, Manpreet and Singh and co. would hardly be willing to let the golden opportunity slip by.



Both teams will look to start cautiously in the all-important game and India's PC defence who have done reasonably well so far will be working overtime to get a hang of Hendrickx's moves as the Belgian camp attempt to decode why Rupinder Pal Singh has become a force to reckon with after a while in the dark.

We know, you wouldn't miss the action which begins at 0700 IST on Tuesday, August 3.

Where to watch

You can catch all the action LIVE on Sony Sports Network channels in India. Here are the details of broadcasters in some more countries:

Japan: The Japan Consortium

USA: NBC Universal

UK: BBC, Eurosport

China: CCTV

Australia: Seven Network

Germany: ARD-ZDF

Brazil: Grupo Globo, Bandsports

Spain: RTVE

Italy: RAI

France: Eurosport

South Africa: SABC