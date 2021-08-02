Tokyo Olympics: Hockey Day 10: Quarterfinal — India vs Australia — Preview, schedule, Live Streaming, when and where to watch

After creating history by becoming the first-ever Indian team to enter the quarterfinals of the Field Hockey event of the Tokyo Olympics, Rani and co. aim to advance further when they take on World No 2 Australia on Monday.

The Hockeyroos have been the most successful team in Olympic history after the Netherlands, having won three gold medals. The team coached by Katrina Powell have been unbeaten thus far in Tokyo having got past the likes of Argentina and New Zealand in the group stages.

The Indians will be inspired by their show against Australia in an epic semifinal of the 2018 Commonwealth Games where a controversial Grace Stewart goal was all that separated the two sides.

Unlike the Indians, the Australians have been part of the Hockey Pro League winning 3 of their 8 matches.

Confirmed! We will take on India (who finished 4th in Pool A) in the #Tokyo2020 Quarter Finals on Monday (time to be confirmed).



Winner progresses to the Semi Finals, loser goes home. #TokyoTogether #Hockey #HockeyInvites @AUSOlympicTeam @FIH_Hockey pic.twitter.com/zvemLmFRPz — Hockeyroos (@Hockeyroos) July 31, 2021

At the Women's World Cup in 2018, the Australians beat Argentina in a shootout in the quarterfinals and lost to the Dutch in a semifinal shootout, finishing fourth overall.



Although the Hockeyroos will begin the game as the firm favourites, just about anything can happen in a high-pressure quarterfinal. The Indians are expected to take the attack to the opposition early hoping that the defence can keep the marauding strikers at bay.

The Indians will be hoping that the slick PC variations that worked so well against South Africa continue to come to their aid in the big match.

An exciting contest is on the cards so do not miss the action that begins at 0830 IST.

Where to watch?

You can catch all the action LIVE in Sony Sports Network channels in India. Here are the details of broadcasters in some more countries:

Japan: The Japan Consortium

USA: NBC Universal

UK: BBC, Eurosport

China: CCTV

Australia: Seven Network

Germany: ARD-ZDF

Brazil: Grupo Globo, Bandsports

Spain: RTVE

Italy: RAI

France: Eurosport

South Africa: SABC