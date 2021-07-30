Tokyo 2020: How can Indian women's hockey team qualify for the quarterfinals?

India defeated Ireland 1-0 in a Group A clash of the Women's Field Hockey competition at Tokyo 2020.

Thanks to a 57th-minute goal from Navneet Kaur, the Indian eves are now in with a chance of making it to the quarterfinals.

The persistence of the Indian girls paid off they kept the pressure on the Irish, earning 14 PCs along the way with 21 shots on target and ended up deserving winners.

The Indians now have 3 points from 4 games and are level the Irish girls while Great Britain have 6 points from as many games.

India 1⃣ - 0⃣ Ireland#IND women's #hockey team is still in the running to seal a spot in the quarter final! 🙌



Navneet's 57th-minute deflection against #IRL has helped the eves to register their first win at #Tokyo2020 😍



#StrongerTogether | #UnitedByEmotion @TheHockeyIndia — #Tokyo2020 for India (@Tokyo2020hi) July 30, 2021

The Indians play South Africa next



The Indians will fancy their chances of beating South Africa who has been winless thus far in Tokyo and a victory would take them up to 6 points. If Great Britain beat Ireland on Saturday, the Indians will be through to the quarterfinals assuming they beat South Africa - but, if the Irish win the encounter, against GB, goal difference will come into play with all three teams level on 6 points.

That being the case, the Indians would stand to lose out on account of a goal difference that currently stands at -8 as compared to Ireland at -5 and Great Britain at +4. If Great Britain beat Ireland, even a draw against South Africa will suffice for the Indians but a loss may see them exit the competition on account of the goal difference factor. The Indians will have to aim for a win against the South Africans who they beat in the 2018 Commonwealth Games. All eyes will be on the India - South Africa match scheduled for 0845 IST on Saturday while Great Britain plays Ireland later in the afternoon.







