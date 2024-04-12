Hockey Test Series LIVE: India take on Australia in the fourth match - Blog, Scores, Updates

Hockey Test Series LIVE: The Indian men's hockey team will take on Australia in the fourth match of the Hockey Test Series hopes for making a comeback after already losing this five match series in Australia.

The Indian team lost the first match 1-5 and the second match 2-4. In the third match, they were much better but suffered another defeat (1-2) with a goal in the dying moments.

Craig Fulton's boys will look to bounce back against the Aussies and register their first win of the series.

