'Please support Indian hockey,' appeals Harmanpreet after bronze medal win

The Indian men’s hockey team etched their name into the annals of history once again, securing a consecutive Olympic bronze after a gritty 2-1 victory over Spain at the Paris Olympics.

As the final whistle blew, the Indian camp erupted in celebration, but it was clear from Captain Harmanpreet Singh’s words that this moment carried both joy and a tinge of regret.

Reflecting on the significance of this victory, Harmanpreet said to Jio Cinema, “I think this is a huge deal, for the country as well as us. The Olympics is a stage that tests your patience, and you have to face a lot of challenges. It is not easy for a hockey player, not even for our supporters.”

The captain acknowledged the immense pressure that comes with playing on such a prestigious stage, especially for a sport that has a storied legacy in India.

Despite the team's ultimate goal being the gold, Harmanpreet expressed his pride in what they achieved.

“We come with a winning mentality. Sometimes the results don’t favour us, but I think that is our destiny. Our dream was winning the gold medal," he said.

The top scorer of the tournament also took a moment to apologize to the fans.

"First of all, I am sorry. We could have won the gold, we lost it by a close margin, but this medal means everything to us. This is history—a back-to-back medal, and it is a big thing for India that we are winning back-to-back medals," he added.

The match itself was a test of India's resilience, particularly in the final ten minutes when Spain applied relentless pressure.

Speaking about the crucial moments, Harmanpreet remarked, “It was a difficult situation; the opponent plays with an extra player. Our mentality was keeping the defense strong. Unfortunately, we gave them chances, but we believe that we have one of the best penalty corner defenses, so we did our job perfectly," he revealed.



One of the most poignant moments of the match came in the recognition of veteran goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, who was playing his last Olympic game.

Harmanpreet’s gesture toward Sreejesh was a tribute to the stalwart who has been the backbone of Indian hockey for years.

“There are some boys in our team who are the age of Sreejesh's career or maybe more. He is a veteran. He has made India proud. It was an emotional moment for our team. When we came here, we only spoke about one thing: we will dedicate this tournament to Sreejesh," he said.

When asked to compare the feelings between the bronze medals won in Tokyo and Paris, Harmanpreet was clear that both held immense value.

“A medal is a medal. Both are prized moments for us. The main point is that it is a back-to-back medal. Hockey in our country is on the rise, and we are showing that we can beat any team," he mentioned.

As the team’s leader, affectionately nicknamed "Sarpanch" by the Hindi commentators, Harmanpreet concluded with a message to the nation, emphasizing the rich legacy of Indian hockey, “We have a great history in hockey. I request everyone to please support Hockey more & more - we will work hard & do better in the next Olympics."