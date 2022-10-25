India thrashes Japan 5-1 after a delayed start in Sultan of Johor Cup 2022

Indian colts bounced back from a disappointing loss against South Africa in style by dispatching Japan with a 5-1 scoreline. The Indians dominated the game with the word go and should have scored more goals but were denied by the post and some good goalkeeping.

The match got delayed due to the showers and storm. India started quickly and scored their first goal in the third minute owing to a thunderous shot by skipper Uttam Singh.

Japan tried to trouble India with a few penalty corners but the Indian defence was astute and didn't allow them any space.

India absorbed the pressure from Japan before Rohit (12') fired home a penalty corner to give his side a 2-0 lead. However, just before the hooter, Japan pulled one back through Ikumi Saeki (15'), who converted a penalty corner to make it 2-1.

In the second quarter, both teams traded blows in the first few minutes, playing with a lot of energy, before India regained their 2-goal lead as Johnson Purty (21') found the back of the net with a crisp shot from the top of the circle. India continued to pile on the pressure in search of another goal, but they went into the half-time break with the score reading 3-1 in their favour.

The Indian junior men's hockey team dominate 🇯🇵Japan in a 5-1 victory in their third match of the Sultan of Johor Cup 2022 💥🇮🇳



This is India's second win of the campaign after defeating Malaysia 5-2 and going down 4-5 against South Africa.#SultanJohorCup2022 | #Hockey 🏑 pic.twitter.com/sYeqLFiw5X — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) October 25, 2022

India started brightly in the second half, as Boby Singh Dhami (31') added a fourth, further extending the advantage. The Indian Colts were in the ascendency and were dominating proceedings. Right after, Japan earned a fifth penalty corner, but a bad trap allowed the Indian defence to pounce and clear their lines. Japan did step it up in the final minutes of the quarter, but India kept them out, maintaining the 3-goal lead and playing most of the game in their opposition's half.



In the last quarter, Japan came out all-attacking but India did the right thing by absorbing the pressure and when there was a chance to attack, Amandeep Lakra (51') converted a penalty corner to finish the game. The last goal made it tough for the Japanese team to mount any comeback.

India takes on Australia next tomorrow.