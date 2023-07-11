Success in penalty corner is a team effort: Harmanpreet Singh

Indian skipper and ace drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh credited his teammates after finishing as the top scorer of the recently concluded FIH Hockey Pro League.

"I firmly believe that success in penalty-corner conversion is a team effort. While I may be the one taking the shots, it's the collective hard work of the entire team that makes it possible," Harmanpreet said.

"From the pushers to the stoppers and the flickers, each player plays a crucial role in creating the opportunity and executing the penalty corner flawlessly," he added further.

Harmanpreet finished the goal-scoring charts in Pro League with 18 goals. Harmanpreet was followed by Belgian Hendrickx Alexander, who scored 13 goals in the tournament, and British Bandurak Nicholas, who scored 12 goals.

The Indian Team finished fourth in the recently concluded FIH Pro League 2022-23, behind the Netherlands, Great Britain, and Belgium. Despite finishing fourth, the Indian Men's Hockey Team led the tournament in goal scoring with 51 goals under its name from 16 games.



Further talking about finishing as the top scorer, Harmanpreet Singh said, "It is a truly humbling experience to be recognized as the top scorer in the competition. This accomplishment is the result of the collective efforts of our team, the unwavering support of our fans, and the guidance of our coaching staff.”

India will be up against England, the Netherlands, and hosts Spain in the four-nation tournament, which will also act as the preparatory event for the Indian team ahead of the Asian Champions Trophy in Chennai.

Talking about the preparations for the same, Harmanpreet said, "We have had a fantastic week of training, focusing on sharpening our skills and building our team cohesion."

"As we prepare to depart for Spain and participate in the upcoming four-nation tournament, which serves as a crucial preparatory event for the upcoming Asian Champions Trophy in Chennai, we are confident and eager to showcase our best performance," he concluded.