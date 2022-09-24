Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Hockey
Airline charges extra for hockey stick from Indian goalkeeper PR Sreejesh
Indian hockey goalkeeper and former captain, PR Sreejesh, was charged INR. 1500/- extra to carry his 41-inch hockey stick by an airline on Friday.
The 34-year-old Khel Ratna awardee took to his personal Twitter account to express his disappointment.
"FIH allow me to play with 41-inch hockey stick, but @Indigo6E never allow me to carry anything over 38 inch. What to do? Pay extra Rs. 1500 for handling the goalkeeper baggage," Sreejesh tweeted.
While quite a few netizens were quick to hold the airline accountable for treating a national team player in this manner, the others questioned why should rules be different for anyone and why should the rules be relaxed for sportspersons.
