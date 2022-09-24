Airline charges extra for hockey stick from Indian goalkeeper PR Sreejesh

Indian hockey goalkeeper and former captain, PR Sreejesh, was charged INR. 1500/- extra to carry his 41-inch hockey stick by an airline at the Bengaluru airport on Friday.

The 34-year-old Khel Ratna awardee took to his personal Twitter account to express his disappointment.

"FIH allow me to play with 41-inch hockey stick, but @Indigo6E never allow me to carry anything over 38 inch. What to do? Pay extra Rs. 1500 for handling the goalkeeper baggage," Sreejesh tweeted.

FIH allow me to play with a 41inch hockeystick, but @IndiGo6E never allow me to carry anything over 38inch.

What to do? Pay extra Rs,1500 for handling the goalkeeper baggage.#loot pic.twitter.com/lJWFkAlgfT — sreejesh p r (@16Sreejesh) September 23, 2022

While quite a few netizens were quick to hold the airline accountable for treating a national team player in this manner, the others questioned why should rules be different for anyone and why should the rules be relaxed for sportspersons.



