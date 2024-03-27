PR Sreejesh named co-chair of FIH Athletes Commission

Legendary Indian goalkeeper PR Sreejesh has been named one of the co-chairs of the new FIH Athletes Committee along with Camila Caram of Chile on Wednesday.

The FIH Athletes Committee serves as a consultative body and makes recommendations to the FIH Executive Board, FIH Committees, Advisory Panels, and other bodies. The roles also cover seeking and providing feedback to the FIH on behalf of all athletes, whilst developing and promoting resources and initiatives to athletes such as health and welfare, anti-doping, social media, creating stars to attract new fans, career preparation, and management.

The Committee also plays a central role in liaising with the Athletes’ Commission of the IOC and other sporting organizations to enable the sharing of information and research and ultimately develop the game of hockey.

The following are the new members of the Athletes Committee approved by the FIH Executive Board, and the responsibilities they will be taking on:

Camila Caram (Chile – PAHF): Co-Chair and Athletes Committee Representative in the Executive Board

P.R Sreejesh (India – AHF): Co-Chair and Leading person for planning and meetings

Matt Swann (Australia – OHF): Regular Member and Athletes Committee Representative in the Competitions Committee

Catherine Fabiano (Fiji – OHF): Regular Member and Athletes Committee Representative in the Umpiring Committee

Jacqueline Mwangi (Kenya – AfHF): Regular Member and Athletes Committee Representative in the Technical Officials Committee

Mohamed Mea (South Africa – AfHF): Regular Member and Athletes Committee Representative in the Gender, Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Committee

Juliani Mohamad Din (Malaysia – AHF): Regular Member and Athletes Committee Representative in the Education Committee

Marlena Rybacha (Poland - EH): Regular Member and Athletes Committee Representative in the Health and Safety Committee

Cesar Garcia (Mexico – PAHF): Regular Member and Athletes Committee Representative in the Rules Committee

Newly appointed co-chair PR Sreejesh said,“Being part of the athletic committee itself is a great honour for me. Getting in as the co-chair is an added responsibility. I’m looking forward to working with Camila, and all the athletic committee members for the betterment of hockey players around the globe.”