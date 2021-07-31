How crowdfunding helped the South African hockey team compete at Tokyo Olympics

It might seem as though all countries are funding their sports team and are taking every possible step to give the best opportunity to their athletes. However, the South African government and sports authority have not done enough for the men's Hockey team. In a story that came to light, it was discovered that the team has been led by a crowdfunding campaign as they did not have enough money to make it to Tokyo. There were several post put up by their coach Garreth Ewing and this was the first call for funding for the team.



"It's a huge opportunity for us to build towards the World Cup in 2023... We've got to see it as part of an investment in future success."



The money that was paid was done so through a crowdfunding campaign organised by Matchkit. The company helped give the players and coaches a digital profile which helped spread the word about crowdfunding. This lead to the target being set of around 3 million rand(around 2 crores) that was subsequently met. The South African sports association has not given them money to pay for their equipment and this has led them to take this initiative up out of desperation.

The crowdfunding campaign was titled SA Hockey's Tokyo Olympic dream' and was done over the past year or so.It garnered funding from all across the world as the rallying cry was made to recognise Hockey as well and not just Rugby and cricket. Mike Sharman has also been active in this regard and was one of the frontrunners to get South Africa to the Olympics by ensuring there was adequate information put out to get the necessary funds.







