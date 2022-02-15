Son of a coolie, drag-flicker Jugraj Singh let his hat-trick talk on Hockey Pro League debut

The Indian men's hockey team would be back home from South Africa with a memorable maiden outing of 2022. As it panned out, the men in blue who won 5-0 against France, beat South Africa 10-2 in both matches and lost 2-5 to France at the FIH Hockey Pro League.



The team could have a pat on their back as their successful campaign place them third in the pool standings of the Pro-League, with just Netherlands and Belgium ahead. But beyond the nitty-gritty of results, stood a significant revelation. It was the addition of the young drag-flicker, Jugraj Singh, into the side.

Following the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics, the most prominent name in the Indian defence, Rupinderpal Singh, known for his blazing drag-flick qualities, hung up his boots. Coach Graham Reid, was in search of his next Rupinder who could juice up the battery consisting of the likes of Harmanpreet Singh and Varun Kumar. And the 26-year-old turned out to be the right fit. Several from the U-21 team were in line to enter the senior side, but Reid had particularly observed Jugraj's speed in the 1st Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship 2021, which helped him to make the cut.

In the second game of the league against the hosts, the youngster struck a hat-trick of goals of the three opportunities he got for converting penalty corners. Had the technology for hockey been as advanced as that of cricket, his drag-flicking speed would have been the talk of the town.

A crushing victory against the 🌈 nation for our #MenInBlue 💙



Some snaps to help you relive the victory. 🤩#IndiaKaGame pic.twitter.com/lvOytRu4ph — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) February 10, 2022

Three penalty corners in the 4th, 6th and 23rd minutes had torn apart the inexperienced South African defence, who couldn't be seen excelling in a rush to block the blitzkriegs that were only put into rest inside the goalpost. It almost seemed Yugraj, instead of patiently waiting for the injection to come towards him, lunged those powerful strokes sprinting towards the ball.

On papers, he is India's fastest drag-flicker, as his domestic coach of Indian Navy, Ajay Kumar proclaimed the information to The Indian Express.

From Nationals to directly Pro League, Jugraj has come a long way and seems to have made a lasting impression for him to be a part of the busy roster that has the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games lined up.

"Making my debut in an important event like FIH Hockey Pro League was definitely an emotional moment for me and getting a hat-trick only in my second game for India (against South Africa) was very special," he said in a release issued by Hockey India. "It's amazing how much support I have received from the entire team and I believe there is a lot for me to learn from each of their experiences."

Coming from a humble background, Jugraj has battled many challenges in his journey to become an India player. His father worked for daily wages as a 'coolie' at the border in Attari. Living in the border area between India and Pakistan, also had its own set of challenges. Jugraj's family often had to vacate their house and seek refuge somewhere else when tensions grew around the border.

Jugraj Singh during India's match against South Africa (Source: Hockey India)

The youngest of five siblings, Jugraj is the only one in the family to choose sports as a career and it was only after he shifted to a sports hostel at the young age of 11 that his life started to change. He went on to earn a job in the Indian Navy from where his career took shape, playing domestic matches. "There has been a lot of struggle and hard work to get till here and I am prepared to work harder to make a place in the team. My father was a coolie at the border, and it was really tough for him to manage everything," he said.

