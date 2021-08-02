Shah Rukh Khan congratulates Indian women's hockey — "Bring some gold"

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan lends his support and best wishes to the Indian women's hockey team as they defeat world no. 2 Australia by 1-0 to reach the semifinals of the women's hockey event at Tokyo Olympics on Monday. The feat is historic as the women's hockey team has never reached the semifinal of such a big event.

Khan gave us a reminiscence of his Bollywood film 'Chak De India' where he played the role of Kabir Khan, the coach of Indian women's hockey team. Khan Twitted taking the photograph of the actual Indian women's hockey team coach, Dutchman Sjoerd Marijne, and urged him to bring home the gold medal from the Olympics.

He tweeted: Haan haan no problem. Just bring some Gold on your way back….for a billion family members. This time Dhanteras is also on 2nd Nov. From: Ex-coach Kabir Khan.

Khan's tweet came as a response to Marijne's earlier tweet with the team in the background, where he wrote: Sorry family , I coming again later!









