Hockey Senior Men's Nationals: Telangana hammer Uttarakhand in 'Division B'

Telangana and Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu had a progressive day as both the teams secured their first win in the tournament at the Senior Men National Championship 2025 in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh.

There were only two matches of the 'Divison B' of the competition on the first Sunday of April 2025.

In the first match between Telangana and Uttarakhand, the former proved to be the better one as they hammered Uttarakhand by a big margin of 4-0 in group A of the Division ‘B’.

Mohd Affan Khan (15’, 50’) scored a brace for the winning side, while Venkatesh Telugu (8’) and Ram Kumar Vetti (60’) scored one goal each to take the game away from Uttarakhand.

With this win, Telangana jumped up to the third position with three points on the board, while Uttarakhand was still in search of their first points on the board.

In group B of 'Division B, ’ Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey defeated Assam Hockey 2-1 to secure their first win in the tournament in the closely contested encounter.

Kunal Yadav (11’) and Sajal Saxena (16’) scored for the victorious team, whereas Pavan Dr (21’) managed to score the consolation goal for Assam.

This was Assam's first defeat of the tournament after their 5-2 win over Mizoram in the opening encounter of the group stage.