Senior Men's National Championship 2023: Manipur, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu win on Day 1

The first day of the 13th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship saw Manipur, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu winning their respective matches.

Manipur kicked off their campaign with a 7-2 win against Madhya Pradesh in Pool E. Laishram Dipu Singh (14’, 47,), captain Chinglensana Singh (37’, 54’), Ningombam Jenjen Singh (7’), Ganendrajit Ningombam (11’) and Suresh Singh Shurenshangbam (29’) scored for Manipur while Mohd Nizamuddin (17’) and Sourabh Pashine (58’) scored for Madhya Pradesh.

Maharashtra defeated Uttarakhand 22-0 in a Pool D encounter. Venkatesh Kenche (5’, 38’, 39’, 57’, 59’, 60’), captain Yuvraj Valmiki (12’, 25’, 45, 55’), Darshan Vibhav Gawkar (23’, 33’, 52’), Rohan Patil (9’, 27’), Prajwal Mohakar (18’, 58’), Pranav Mane (30’, 56’), Mayur Dhanavade (10’), Ganesh Patil (14’) and Khanpathan Aamid Sarfaraz (28’) scored for Maharashtra.

In the last match of the day, Tamil Nadu defeated Assam 15-1 in Pool B. Sundarapandi (10’, 22’, 59’), Captain J Joshua Benedict Wesely (23’, 40’), C Dinesh Kumar (25’, 45’), Selvaraj Kanagaraj (43’, 49’), Sathish B (1’), Dhanush M (2’), Pruthvi GM (8’), J. Kavin Kishore (16’), Karthi S (18’) and BP Somanna (52’) scored the goals for Tamil Nadu while Rupchand Boro (42’) scored the lone goal for Assam.