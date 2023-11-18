Senior Men's National C'ship 2023: Jharkhand, Chandigarh, Puducherry, UP and HP win

The second day of the 13th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2023 saw Jharkhand, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Puducherry and Himachal Pradesh win their respective matches in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

The first match of the day saw Jharkhand beat Andhra Pradesh 10-3. The goalscorers for Jharkhand were Royan Soy Murum (5), Vijay Xess (13’), Micheal Toppo (17’, 26’, 59’), Anurud Bhengra (22’), Dilbar Barla (44’), Noyel Toppo (47’), Kujur Lovelight (50’), and Kongari Joseph (56’).

While, Hitesh Lekkala Rao (2’), Kumar Ragipati Sandeep (18’), and Venu Gorrela Gopal (53’) scored for Andhra Pradesh.

Chandigarh beat Goans Hockey by 4-2 in the second match of the day. Issub Sayyed (3’, 5’) started off by scoring a brace for Goa but Singh Yograj (14’, 15’) brought the teams back on level terms, scoring two goals for Chandigarh as the first quarter ended. Later, Singh Vishaljit (17’) and Maninder Singh (40’) netted a goal each to seal the victory for Hockey Chandigarh.

Uttar Pradesh Hockey defeated Kerala Hockey by 13-1 in the third match. Kumar Sumit (7’, 19’, 37’, 44’, 47’), Shivam Anand (8’), Faraz Mohd (10’), Sunil Yadav (17’, 48’), Manish Yadav (21’), Pawan Rajbhar (22’), Lalit Negi (40’), Sahani Arun (54’) and were the goalscorers for Uttar Pradesh. Shahanul Shafas Kv (58’) scored the lone goal for Kerala.

In the fourth match of the day Puducherry defeated Rajasthan 4-3. Suriya S (23’), Vinodhan (37’), Veerathamizhan (41’) and R. Ranjith (59’) scored for Puducherry while Akhtar Shoyab (15’, 45’) and Vijendra Singh Rathore (27’) scored for Hockey Rajasthan.

The last match of the day ended with Himachal Pradesh defeating Assam 4-0. Kapil (5’), Vikram (14’), Gurjot Singh Sangha (34’) and Harsukhpreet Singh (59’) scored the goals for Himachal Pradesh.