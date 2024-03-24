Savita Punia credits team bonding as Haryana lifts Senior Women National C'ship

Haryana clinched the 14th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship at the Major Dhyanchand Stadium in Pimpri, Pune. Haryana captain and goalkeeper Savita attributed the win to team bonding as the state team featured so many Indian women's team players.

Haryana was held to a 1-1 draw in regulation time before it could triumph 3-0 in the shootout.

“Definitely there was pressure, especially when you are playing against the home team, but I focused on my process and got the outcome we wanted," Savita said after winning the national crown.

Introspecting on Hockey Haryana’s performance in the match, she further added, “ I think we played well but maybe our goal conversion could have been better. Full credit must go to Maharashtra which played an excellent game of hockey.”

Reflecting on the tournament and emphasising her pleasure in Haryana’s success, Savita said, “It is a good feeling to represent and give back to my state. We are all very proud of the result. Coming into the tournament with so many Indian national team players, I think there was a little bit of pressure on us. However, as a squad, we are all familiar with each other and have a good bond and that really helped us deliver the results.”

Reflecting on the national championship, the India captain said, “The level of competition was quite high this year. I think every year we are witnessing the quality of the tournament get better. Beyond this, I really wanted to express my appreciation as I think the tournament was very well organised this year. As players we had everything we needed and the logistics were well-planned."