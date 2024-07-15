Sardara Singh: No ordinary center-half

During his heydays, Sardara Singh stood tall as one of India's most fierce hockey players. Marshalling the midfield, a role that demands both finesse and strategic acumen. Fondly called Sardar Singh, the man from Haryana displayed exceptional skills.

As the former center-half turns 38 today, we take a look at the life of one of the giants of Indian field hockey.

A passion for hockey

Born in Sant Nagar village in Haryana's Sirsa district, Sardar's journey to hockey stardom began amidst humble beginnings.



Adherents of the Namdhari Sikh sect, his father was the primary breadwinner of the family, working as a rural medical practitioner. His earning, however, we barely sufficient to sustain the family.

From a young age, Sardar displayed an unwavering passion for hockey, often sneaking away on his father's bicycle to practice at the local ground.



Influenced by his elder brother Didar Singh, who also excelled nationally, Sardar's talent was eventually recognized by his mentor, Jagjit Singh, who facilitated his admission to a hockey academy in Ludhiana.



Accolades and recognition



One of Sardar's notable achievements was becoming the youngest captain of the Indian National Hockey Team.



His leadership spanned eight years, during which he steered the team through numerous triumphs, including silver medals at the 2010 and 2014 Commonwealth Games, gold medals at the Asia Cup in 2007 and 2017, and a memorable gold at the 2014 Asian Games.



His dedication to the sport transcended personal challenges, as he credited hockey with rescuing him from potential pitfalls, steering him away from paths that could have cause more harm than good.

Sardar made his mark not only on the field but also in the annals of Indian hockey history, leading the team to a silver medal at the 2011 Champions Challenge and a bronze at the World League Final in 2015.



Despite a setback when dropped from the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games squad, Sardar's resilience shone through as he rebounded with enhanced fitness, contributing to India's silver medal win at the Champions Trophy.



Off the field, his influence extended into the commercial realm as well, with the Delhi Waveriders acquiring him for a handsome INR 42.49 lakhs in the Hockey India League.



Sardar is also the recipient of the highest sports award in the country, The Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award in 2017.



Just before the Asian Games 2018, Sardar’s yo-yo test score of 21.4 was famously better than that of Virat Kohli's 19. It was a testament to his fitness and unyielding dedication despite playing more than 300 games for his country.

With Sardar in the squad for the 2018 Jakarta Asiad, India got the better of arch rivals Pakistan 2-1 to bag bronze.

A lasting legacy

Though Sardar Singh retired from international hockey in 2018, his exploits will linger around for a long time to come.

He is credited with playing a pivotal role in reviving the sport during a challenging period, paving the way for its resurgence on the global stage.



His contributions to Indian hockey will forever be cherished, and his name will always be synonymous with excellence and dedication.

After hanging up his boots, Sardar took up the responsibility to marshalling the next generation.

He was made the head coach for the India-A team in 2022 and is currently training the National under-17 team.



Sardar's journey encapsulates not just athletic prowess but also resilience, leadership, and a commitment to elevating Indian hockey to greater heights, a legacy that continues to inspire aspiring athletes across the nation.