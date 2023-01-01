Former India hockey captain resigns as Haryana Minister after sexual harassment case

The former Indian men's hockey captain Sandeep Singh has stepped down as the Sports Minister of Haryana following a sexual harassment case registered by Chandigarh Police.

Singh was booked by Chandigarh Police for allegedly sexually harassing, stalking, illegally confining, and criminally intimidating a junior national athletics coach in Haryana.

As per reports, the complainant has alleged that Singh used to text on social media platform Instagram and Snapchat and in July earlier this year called the victim on snapchat and asked her to visit his official residence for document verification. It was here that Singh allegedly molested the complainant.

Sandeep Singh, who is a MLA from the ruling BJP, had denied all the allegations and termed it a political vendetta. The Olympian stated that he resigned from his position as Haryana Sports Minister today on moral grounds.

"I hand over the responsibility of the sports department to the Chief Minister until the report of the investigation comes out. I hope there will be a thorough investigation into the false allegations levelled against me. As there has been an attempt to spoil my image," Singh was quoted as saying.



