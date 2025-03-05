With Virat Kohli-like aggression, Rutuja Pisal pursues an Olympic Hockey gold

Rutuja Dadaso Pisal was among the core group of youngsters who flourished under former coach Janneke Schopman before her unceremonious exit last year.

She has been a regular feature in the junior Indian women’s hockey team and has been a recurring name at the senior national camp. She also played a vital role in India’s runner-up finish at the Hockey 5s World Cup last year, scoring seven goals.

So, when Harendra Singh handed Pisal her senior debut during the 2024-25 FIH Pro League leg in Bhubaneswar last month, the youngster eased into it.

Having received the ball inside the shooting circle, right in front of the goal post, Pisal ran around three defenders and the goalkeeper to slot the ball in.

She had against England, on debut.

A delightful fortnight

“I was never nervous (before the debut),” said Pisal in a conversation with The Bridge. “The fact that I had trained with the group before and was standby in a few tournaments helped.

“I was just excited,” she added.

In the very next match against Spain, Pisal found herself in the right position to deflect a ball coming in from the left flank.

Two goals in two matches – a brilliant way to announce her arrival. Not that she needed it.

Just over a fortnight earlier, Pisal had scored twice in the Women’s Hockey India Final. Having not scored throughout the tournament, she found the net when it mattered to guide the Schopman-led Odisha Warriors to the inaugural title.

As India failed to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics last year, lack of quality strikers who could pounce on the half chances and convert them into goals was an evident problem area.

Harendra Singh, since taking over as the coach, has blooded in a line of young forwards. Pisal is just one of the standouts.

The 22-year-old from Satara identifies this and is eager to better herself.

“Our team requires a good striker,” she said. “I want to fill in that gap.

“I want to improve my positioning inside the circle and deflection skills. I also want to earn more penalty corners for the team. These are the areas I am working on,” she added.