Roundglass Punjab beat SAI-Academy Kolkata at Junior Men Academy National Championship

Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy, Raja Karan Hockey Academy, Namdhari XI and Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy stormed into the semi-finals of the 1st Hockey India junior men academy national championship with remarkable victories on Sunday.

In the first quarterfinal, Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy scripted a thrilling 4-3 win in the shootout against SAI-Academy (Kolkata), following a hard-fought 2-2 draw in the regulation time. Despite holding a 2-0 lead with goals from Gursharanpreet Singh (29') and Savraj Singh (30'), Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy were pegged back by SAI-Academy (Kolkata) through goals from Manish Yadav (33') and Suresh Mahto (41').

The Quarter-finals are done and dusted, and here's a look at the results from the 1st Hockey India Junior Men Academy National Championship 2021, which took place on 24th October 2021 at Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. 👏#IndiaKaGame pic.twitter.com/mdLI1huhQG — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) October 24, 2021

Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy goalkeeper Amritpal Singh made a remarkable save in the sudden death to help his team advance to the semi-finals of the inaugural edition of the tournament. In the second quarterfinal, Raja Karan Hockey Academy registered a clinical 7-1 win against Salute Hockey Academy to book their place in the semifinals. Lovepreet Singh (4', 27', 48') scored a hat-trick, while Shubham (20', 44') bagged a brace. Agyapal (38') and captain Sagar Saini (56') scored a goal each for Raja Karan Hockey Academy.



Sumit (40') scored the only goal for Salute Hockey Academy. In the third quarterfinal, Namdhari XI held their nerves to register a thrilling 5-4 win in the shootout against SGPC Hockey Academy, following a dramatic 4-4 draw in the regulation time. Namdhari XI's goalscorers were Captain Rajinder Singh (22'), Harwinder Singh (24'), Akashdeep Singh (39') and Shivam Rana (41').

Glimpses from the Quarter-final stage of the 1st Hockey India Junior Men Academy National Championship 2021, which took place at Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. 👏#IndiaKaGame pic.twitter.com/87u1bahXzC — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) October 24, 2021

Whereas, for SGPC Hockey Academy, Onkar Singh (33', 47') netted twice, Ravneet Singh (19') and Roban Singh (40') scored a goal each to help their team earn a 4-4 draw in the regulation time. However, it was Namdhari XI who got the better of SGPC Hockey Academy in what was a topsy-turvy shootout. In the fourth quarterfinal, Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy defeated Naval Tata Hockey Academy - Jamshedpur by a dominating 5-1 margin.



Himanshu Sanik (43', 44', 46') scored a fine hat-trick, while Shreyas Dhupe (33') and Rajat (40') scored a goal each to help their team Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy seal a spot in the Semi Final of the competition. Pardeep (35') scored the only goal for Naval Tata Hockey Academy- Jamshedpur. The semifinals will be played on Tuesday.