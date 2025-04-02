'Retirement thought came two days ago': Vandana Katariya after calling time

With 320 appearances and a career spanning 16 years, Vandana Katariya is one of the most decorated players in the Indian women’s hockey history.

Her team’s performance at the Tokyo Olympics is among the most memorable moments for the Indian forward.

She started from a small village in Haridwar and played with a wooden stick donated to her by a senior. Her journey from grass turf, to her first flight, she lived it all thanks to hockey. The 32-year-old leaves with gratitude and a heavy heart.

Excerpts from the interview with The Bridge:

How did you suddenly decide to call it quits?

Two days back, the thought of retirement came to my mind. I spoke to my friend Sushila Chanu and she suggested I give it another thought and wait a little before reaching a final decision.

I see that a lot of youngsters are coming up with such stellar performances, they too deserve a chance. It was an emotional and a hard decision to take. But with a heavy heart, I told myself ‘a decision has to be made’.

Your family’s reaction to your decision to move on?

It was my decision. Had I discussed it with them, they would surely motivate me to play a few more years. I entered the team with positive energy and I have left the team on a high.

Today, when you decide to bid adieu to hockey. Are you satisfied with what you have achieved on the field?

When I first wore the Indian jersey, I did not know how much or how long my hockey journey would last. But everyday, to maintain high performance, and be a part of the team was the priority.

My first match was the Junior Asia Cup in Malaysia in 2008-09. It was a good experience. Then late in 2011, I made my senior debut. There were a lot of senior players, one wouldn’t get a lot of chances to play. I was happy to get good quality hockey to play with. Choti didi from our Lucknow hostel had given me her hockey stick then.

Passing your hockey kits seems to be a trend followed by a lot of senior players to motivate the young generation. Whom would you pass your memories to?

When junior players or fans approach us, we love to provide. Our sponsors are also generous and make it easy for us to giveaway. But I am not going so far away from hockey yet.

From your first day in hockey to scoring a hat-trick at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. What improvements have you seen?

I played my first tournament with a wooden hockey stick. Back then composite hockey sticks were available but we couldn’t afford them. To get to play with composite hockey was our motivation.

When I was in Lucknow hostel (KD Singh Babu sports hostel), we played on grass. When we got inducted in the national camp we thought ‘wow we have come to a place where we can play so much better’.

When we got our first India kit we told ourselves ‘we just need to work harder’. When we went for our first tournament, there was excitement of sitting in the flight. We have experienced all these things. We used to travel in general compartments on the train.

Now the level of facilities has improved so much thanks to Sports Authority of India and Hockey India that we travel regularly in flights, and are given such good facilities, diet.

Your favourite memory?

When our team won a medal in the Junior World Cup and qualified for the (Rio de Janeiro) Olympics for the first time. In 2017 when we won Asia Cup gold and all our Asian Games medal-winning performances. Tokyo is the most memorable.

Do you think there was a realistic chance of winning an Olympic medal in Tokyo?

Of course. We put in all the effort. We missed the medal by a narrow margin. We may have missed out on the podium in Tokyo, but we won India’s heart with our performance. That was one learning experience for us.

Do you think the current team is capable of bringing home an Olympic medal?

Of course, they can. We have a very strong foundation of players. They are aware, intelligent. The level we used to achieve after joining the senior team, they are already playing on that level at junior level.

Vandana as a hockey player or Vandana as captain of the Indian women’s hockey team. Your preference?

I lead by example. It is not easy to maintain your place in the team for 16 years. There must be some talent. I have got so much respect from hockey. To begin the journey from a small village to seeing passion for sport grow manifold. It’s not just me, my whole team has contributed to my journey.

Your message to young players?

We know how much hard work goes into putting up a good performance during matches. Take the Indian women’s hockey team to greater heights and enter tournaments with a mindset to win.