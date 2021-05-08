Ravindra Pal Singh of 1980 Olympic gold-medallist hockey team dies of COVID

Ravindra Pal Singh, who was one of the stalwarts of India's 1980 Olympics gold-winning hockey team, succumbs to COVID-19 on Saturday at the age of 62. After battling for his life in a hospital in Lucknow, Singh passed away.

Though he was recovered from COVID, he needed constant supply of oxygen as he was feeling depressed and has anxiety. On Thursday evening, Singh was finally shifted to a non-Covid ward of the same hospital, Vivekananda Polyclinic.





Deeply saddened by the tragic demise of India's finest centre half of Modern Hockey Player — Pal Bhai was part of India's gold medal winning team at 1989 Moscow Olympic.I pay my heartfelt tribute and pray for the eternal peace of the departed soul.

— Harendra Singh-Harry (@HarendraSingh66) May 8, 2021





Singh's niece Pragya said that the family and some people in the hockey fraternity have been searching for an oxygen bed.

He retired from hockey because of a pain in the spine. Apart from hockey he enjoyed playing football. He lived with his family in Lucknow and never got married. He had worked in State Bank of India, Lucknow as P.O. and took voluntary retirement.