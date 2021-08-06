After Tokyo Olympics, Rani Rampal's hockey team has a lot to look forward to

Indian women's hockey team did the unthinkable at the Tokyo Olympics with a fourth-place finish. The highlight of their campaign was their win against the champion side of Australia overpowering them by 1-0 in the quarter-finals.

They gave their best against the World No. 2 Argentina in the semis and the defending champions Great Britain in the bronze medal match. The class performance of the Indian women is depicted by the scoreline of 2-1 with the Argentinians and 4-3 against Team GB.

This is their best-ever finish at the Olympics and the quality of the players has been evident through their skills and gameplay. A comeback from 2-0 down to 3-2 in the bronze medal contest solidifies the promise, the team brings for major international tournaments in the future.

The team led by Rani Rampal has lost the game but won the hearts of all Indian fans as everybody pin their hopes on the 2024 Paris Summer Games where they expect the team to come back stronger.

The girls have started a revolution for all the young women's hockey players who were losing determination based on the past games played by them (last rank at Rio Olympics). But the power and attitude shown by Rani Rampal's side will go a long way as they look forward to other championships in the future.

We will always remember the great performance of our Women's Hockey Team at #Tokyo2020. They gave their best throughout. Each and every member of the team is blessed with remarkable courage, skill and resilience. India is proud of this outstanding team. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2021

The women's team of India will be playing the Women's Asian Championship Trophy 2021 in South Korea from 24-31 October, the Asian Games scheduled for September 2022, Commonwealth Games to be held in Jul-Aug 2022, and other international events as they come.

Their future seems bright from here as a new dawn for Indian women's hockey has begun with their performance at the Tokyo Olympics.

