Rani Rampal among candidates who cleared FIH Coaching Courses

On the sideline of the ongoing FIH Pro League 2023/24, a notable enhancement in coaching proficiency occurred, with three participants completing the FIH Academy Level 1 Coaching Course and an impressive 20 individuals immersing themselves in the FIH Academy Level 2 Coaching Course.

One of the noteworthy participants in the coaching program is former Indian women's team captain Rani Rampal. She participated in both FIH Academy Level 1 and Level 2 courses.

While she hasn't retired from the game, she has been actively taking up coaching. She was named the coach of the U-15 national women's team last year.

Distinguished FIH Academy Educators, namely Herman Kruis, Hockey India High-Performance Director, Michael Vincent Irving, and Tsoanelo Pholo were entrusted with the responsibility of imparting advanced knowledge and skills to the candidates, ensuring they are well-equipped for the challenges of coaching at higher levels.



Speaking on the same, Herman Kruis said, "The FIH Academy coaching courses are designed to mold the next generation of hockey coaches. We focus not only on theoretical aspects but also on practical sessions, ensuring that participants gain a comprehensive understanding of coaching methodologies. It's about equipping them with the skills needed to navigate the intricacies of modern hockey."

Echoing similar thoughts, Michael Vincent Irving commented, "Having conducted courses in India for the third time, witnessing candidates’ progress from Level 1 to Level 3 has been truly gratifying. Observing their journey, initially lacking confidence in Level 1, and now excelling in Level 3, is remarkable. While I provide learning opportunities, their dedication and independent development outside the courses are commendable.”



“What stands out is their increased curiosity, seeking more information beyond the courses, demonstrating a genuine commitment to honing their craft. The involvement of coaches from all corners of India contributes to the enrichment of coaching, especially in a nation synonymous with hockey. Supporting this endeavour, whether by successful players turned coaches like Rani or passionate individuals without top-level playing experience, fosters a diverse learning environment,” he added.



It is worth noting that, alongside the mentioned courses, FIH, in collaboration with Hockey India, commenced the FIH Academy Level 3 Coaching Course, bifurcated into two batches. The batch 1, comprising 18 candidates, is taking place in Bhubaneswar from 13th to 16th February, with the subsequent batch 2 of 16 candidates undergoing the course from 16th to 19th February. Renowned FIH Academy Educator Helen Lejeune will spearhead both batches, contributing her expertise to the development of coaching proficiency.

“In facilitating the course, we encourage participants to find their solutions by guiding them to the right areas without explicitly providing answers. During discussions, we integrate our experiences and knowledge, pushing them to break down topics extensively. Whether discussing principles or team management, we challenge candidates by asking about their approaches, fostering critical thinking,” Lejeune said.

“We emphasize the importance of respectful communication, coaching not just their knowledge but also their coaching skills. As Europeans are passionate about hockey, our goal is to improve the game and contribute to the development of coaches in the Indian hockey program. Adapting to cultural differences, we navigate coaching challenges by stretching boundaries while maintaining respect,” she added.