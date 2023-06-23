Indian Hockey pays tribute to Rajiv Mishra, a genius who didn't get his due

Former India hockey prodigy Rajiv Mishra has passed away at the age of 46.

Adjudged the best player in the 1997 Junior Hockey World Cup, Rajiv Mishra once drew crowds to buy tickets. His career derailed by an injury and personal life derailed by drinking, he spent most of his life being a ticket checker on a train - pushed to oblivion by neglect and lack of proper injury management.

Never having got his due despite once having been seen as a genius - once billed as the 'Sachin Tendulkar of the astroturf' - Mishra had led India to a second-place finish in 1997 Junior World Cup and he was hailed as the next big thing in Indian hockey for his 9 goals in the tournament.

He made his debut for the senior Indian team in the Indo-German test series held in January, 1998. This was at a time when he was going through an unsuccessful rehab after a surgery for a routine training injury. IHF President K.P.S. Gill said in 2001, "You can't take care of someone who does not want to be taken care of."

His India career over at the age of 21, Mishra remains one of the most tragic what-if stories in Indian sports.

Tributes poured in for him as news came in of his demise on Friday morning.

I am deeply saddened to hear about the untimely demise of Rajeev Mishra, a talented former Junior International Hockey player. His passion and dedication to the sport were truly inspiring. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and the entire hockey community. pic.twitter.com/39Ey9rZzRc — Dilip Kumar Tirkey (@DilipTirkey) June 23, 2023

Probably one of the longest nights in Indian Hockey tonight as we all try to accept a new reality. A reality so unwanted but has arrived too soon. Smile well, Rajiv Bhai. We will lift our heads to heavens for your dodges, skills and goals. #RajivMishra #Benares #IndiaKaGame https://t.co/sYkSShUwTS — Ravi Teja Mandapaka (@RaviTMandapaka) June 23, 2023

46 years later, I still rate Rajiv Mishra as the best junior World Cup forward. It was tragic, a knee injury prevented him from becoming a hockey superstar. He's gone. Remembering him through this piece.@TheHockeyIndia #hockey @FIH_Hockeyhttps://t.co/Np1nhIKtjo — Sundeep Misra (@MisraSundeep) June 23, 2023

The saddest bit of news coming in this morning - India's greatest unfulfilled talent in Hockey, Rajiv Mishra, has passed away. A darling of the hockey fans, who we all thought would be the successor to Dhanraj Pillay had his career destroyed by a simple knee injury! A genuinely.. — Siddharth Pandey (@SportifiedSid) June 23, 2023

This is how our system kills prodigies#RajivMishra https://t.co/3QAjujC0GI — Suraj Pandey (@ferrarinotfiat) June 23, 2023

Former #hockey star Rajiv Mishra is no more. The forward was the best player & highest goalscorer of the 1997 Junior World Cup in Milton Keynes where India lost the final to Australia. — Sandip Sikdar (@ronnie_sandip) June 23, 2023

We are deeply saddened by the demise of our former Junior International Hockey Player and 1997 FIH Junior Men World Cup Silver medalist, Rajiv Mishra. We send out our heartfelt condolences to his family.#HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #RIP pic.twitter.com/emSUCWfM03 — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) June 23, 2023

“We are deeply saddened by the demise of our former Junior International Hockey Player and 1997 FIH Junior Men World Cup Silver medalist, Rajiv Mishra. We send out our heartfelt condolences to his family,” said Hockey India in a tweet.