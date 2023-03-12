Hockey
FIH Pro League LIVE: India v/s Australia - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from India's clash against Australia in the FIH Pro League.
After an enterprising win over world champions Germany and handing them their first loss of 2023, India will take on their arch-nemesis Australia in a FIH Pro League encounter today.
Can the men in blue replicate their performance from the last match?
Stay tuned for all the latest updates!
Live Updates
- 12 March 2023 2:00 PM GMT
9' - Australia miss PC!
The penalty corner is cleared cleanly by India.
- 12 March 2023 1:58 PM GMT
9' - India lose their review
A PC given to Australia, India challenge for the 5m rule but are proven wrong. The men in blue lose a review.
- 12 March 2023 1:49 PM GMT
4' - India miss again!
Fourth PC for India and this time they try a variation. Harmanpreet looks to pass it to the player on the right, but it is wayward.
- 12 March 2023 1:48 PM GMT
4' - INDIA MISS PCs
India ask for a review for a PC and are proven right. The first two dragflicks from Harmanpreet finds the foot of the rusher, before the third is cleared away by Australia.
- 12 March 2023 1:44 PM GMT
3' - AUSTRALIA SCOREEEE!
Australia score and they do it very early. A nice little move from the left flank by the Kookaburras, before a cross inside the circle takes a deflection off Manpreet Singh's stick to beat PR Sreejesh. GOAL!
IND 0-1 AUS
- 12 March 2023 1:41 PM GMT
1' - Australia start with the possession
Australia start with the possession in this contest. They move from right to left.