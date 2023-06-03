FIH Pro League: India wear black armband; observe a minute's silence for Odisha train mishap

The Indian men's hockey team, on Saturday, observed a minute of silence alongside opponents Great Britain ahead of their FIH Pro League clash for the victims of the Odisha train mishap.

Both the teams and spectators present at the ground observed a minute's silence following the usual national anthem. This was to show solidarity with the victims of the three-way train crash in Odisha which took place on Friday evening.

The Indian team led by Harmanpreet Singh were also seen sporting a black arm band.

The incident has left more than 260 dead so far, as per the official numbers.

The rescue operations which began on Friday evening a couple of hours ago with the work to restore the railway line underway now.

The state of Odisha has been a staunch supporter of Indian hockey over the past few years. Aside from being one of the main sponsors of the Indian hockey team, the state has also hosted back to back Hockey World Cups - the latest being in January earlier this year.



