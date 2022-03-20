Hockey
Men's Hockey Pro League: India looks to bounce back against Argentina - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from India's second match against Argentina in the Hockey Pro League.
The Indian men's hockey team fell to their second consecutive home defeat after surrendering to Argentina 1-3 in penalty shootout. The loss yesterday has pushed India down from second position in the FIH Hockey Pro League table to fourth.
It was not an ideal start for Amit Rohidas in his captaincy career and it would be interesting to see how he responds as a leader.
Stay tuned for all the latest updates!
Live Updates
- 20 March 2022 2:51 PM GMT
HALF TIME!
India in the driver's seat as we head into the halftime break. Two PCs for India in that second quarter and unlike yesterday, they converted them both tonight.
If Hardik Singh found himself just at the right position to slot a deflected save from the Argentinian goalkeeper first, the second was just a very powerful dragflick from the young Jugraj Singh.
India are now in a commanding position but they cannot afford to rest easy with Argentina itching to hit back.
IND 2-0 ARG
- 20 March 2022 2:44 PM GMT
26' - Argentina misses two PCs
A stunning rush from Amit Rohidas to deny a powerful dragflick from Argentina but the visitors are awarded with yet another PC. This time the goalkeeper Krishan Phatak stretches his right leg to save.
IND 2-0 ARG
- 20 March 2022 2:37 PM GMT
20' - JUGRAAAAAAJJJJJ!
Fourth international goal for Jugraj Singh and it has come via a PC. Lalit this time with the corner and Jurag finds the back of the net with a very powerful dragflick.
The Argentinian defence left a lot of space during that rush and the goalkeeper had no chance.
IND 2-0 ARG
- 20 March 2022 2:35 PM GMT
20' - PC, INDIA!
Yet another PC for India and it is the captain Amit Rohidas who earns it. A poor tackle from behind from Acosta and India now have a chance to double.
- 20 March 2022 2:32 PM GMT
17' - HARDIK SCORESSSSS!
Mandeep earns a Penalty corner for India. Hardik comes with the shot from the corner, Harmanpreet's dragflick is blocked but it goes back to the former who slots it in with a wonderful chip.
So, India, once again, goes 1-0 up in the second quarter.
IND 1-0 ARG
- 20 March 2022 2:27 PM GMT
End of first quarter
A very dull first 15 minutes to the match with both teams happy sitting back and trusting their defence. Neither India nor Argentina seemed very eager to aggress and the scoreline is yet to get a move.
IND 0-0 ARG
- 20 March 2022 2:22 PM GMT
10' - Nothing too exciting
Nothing very exciting so far today. A very balanced contest so far with both teams enjoying almost equal possession. Both teams have tried to create attacks but the defence has been astute.
- 20 March 2022 2:17 PM GMT
5' - India getting into rhytmn
India is slowly pressing forward but the mid-field and the strikers seem out of sync. Lot of misplaced passes for now by the Indian midfield.
- 20 March 2022 2:13 PM GMT
2' - Argentina on the charge
Much like yesterday, Argentina start to press early on but nothing too dangerous as the Indians intercept comfortably inside the circle.