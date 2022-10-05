Veteran PR Sreejesh and Indian captain Savita Punia win FIH goalkeepers of the year

India swooped the goalkeeper section of the FIH Hockey stars award as veteran goalkeeper PR Sreejesh and Captain of Indian eves Savita Punia won the FIH goalkeeper of the year award in both men's and women's categories.

Sreejesh and Savita both won this award second time in a row. While Sreejesh became the third male goalkeeper to win it in consecutive years, Savita is also the third female goalkeeper to have this laurel to her name.

Leading the Indian women's team in absence of Rani Rampal, this has been a transition year for Savita Punia. The Indian women's hockey team has had a year filled with many high points, and Savita's performances have always stood out.



Savita was outstanding in goal for India, frequently making stunning saves and leading with example. Although, India had a bad world cup campaign but bounced back to take the bronze medal at Commonwealth Games after 16 years.

Savita scored highest in every section of votes with media, experts, fans and teams as she received twice as many votes as the other nominated goalkeepers. Her victory comes on the back of her exceptional leadership and skill to pull off saves out of nowhere.

PR Sreejesh is the ever-green name in Indian hockey. The veteran of the game completed his 250th appearance this year. He featured in all 16 games of the third-place campaign in the FIH Pro League and then guided India to a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022.



On receiving the award, the 34-year-old said, " It is a great honour for me. It motivates me to keep going and not only me, this award will motivate the youngsters in India to pick the hockey stick and play. None of this would be possible without the support of fans and my team, I am grateful for their support."

PR Sreejesh was against much tough competition with Loic Van Doren and Pirmin Blaak being other competitors. While fans were rooting for Pirmin Blaak, media, experts and hockey teams chose PR Sreejesh as the best of the lot.

