Indian Goalkeeper PR Sreejesh set to retire after Paris Olympics

The Indian hockey veteran goalkeeper PR Sreejesh confirmed that the Paris 2024 Olympics will be his last tournament with the Indian team.

Sreejesh announced his retirement on social media platforms on Monday. “As I stand on the threshold of my final chapter in international hockey, my heart swells with gratitude and reflection. This journey has been nothing short of extraordinary, and I am forever grateful for the love and support from my family, teammates, coaches, and fans,” said the former Indian captain.

Making his senior team debut in 2006, Sreejesh’s stellar career spanned 328 games. He was part of the previous three Olympics and became the captain of the Indian hockey team for the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Sreejesh's hockey career was marked by numerous memorable wins for the country. He was part of the gold medal-winning team at the Incheon 2014 and Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games, silver medals at the Glasgow and Birmingham Commonwealth Games, and a bronze medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, where his crucial save in the dying moments secured the podium finish.

— sreejesh p r (@16Sreejesh) July 22, 2024

Sreejesh was honored with the Arjuna Award in 2015, the prestigious Khel Ratna Award in 2021, and the Padma Shri Award in 2017. Sreejesh was also named the World Games Athlete of the Year for his heroic performance in 2021.

While the hockey events of India in this year's Paris Olympics are scheduled to start on the 27th of July, Sreejesh is heading into his fourth Olympic Games and the final chapter of his glorious career.