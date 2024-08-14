Retired jersey, New responsibility: Here is how Sreejesh entered new chapter

Delhi: It was a dazzling celebration as the legendary Indian goalkeeper PR Sreejesh was felicitated on his retirement with the title of 'God of Modern Indian Hockey' by Hockey India.

After an 18-year-old journey, PR Sreejesh decided to hang up his boots after the Paris Olympics. He did it in style by guiding the Indian team to a consecutive bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

This is his second Olympic medal after he was part of the historic bronze medal-winning team at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Hockey India retires his jersey

In a heartfelt gesture, Hockey India decided to retire the number 16 jersey to express gratitude towards the stalwart goalkeeper.

A man of many words usually, Sreejesh was at a loss of words while talking about the moment.

"I don't have many words at this moment. This is a beautiful gesture. I am overwhelmed with all the love I have received. Reaching this level and experiencing this moment would not have been possible without the support of my family, team, and coaches," an emotional Sreejesh told The Bridge on the sidelines of the felicitation ceremony.

Born on 8 May 1988 in Kizhakkambalam village, Ernakulam district, Kerala, PR Sreejesh hails from a family of farmers. He began playing hockey at the age of 12 and made his debut with the Junior Team in 2004, followed by his Senior Team debut in 2006.

Over the years, Sreejesh became a name synonymous with Indian hockey and it has reflected well in his achievements with two Olympic bronze medals (Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024), two Asian Games Gold Medals (2014 and 2022), one Asian Games Bronze Medal (2018), and two Commonwealth Games Silver Medals (2014 and 2022).

New responsibility as Coach of Junior Team

While Sreejesh has retired as the goalkeeper, he has a new responsibility of guiding the youngsters as the coach of the junior team.

"Life will certainly be different without playing, I am not stepping away from the sport. I have plans for the future and am excited about this new chapter in my life. I will cherish this day forever," Sreejesh said.

"If I can control my teammates from behind, certainly I can control the kids," laughed Sreejesh.

Indian women's team chief coach Harendra Singh, who scouted PR Sreejesh in his younger days and got him on the national team, said, "I feel so proud and emotional to see my Jangoo become a double Olympic medalist. All his hard work and sacrifices over the years have paid off, and it's wonderful to see him sign off as one of the greats of Indian hockey. I look forward to seeing him take on the new role of Junior Coach, and my best wishes go out to you and your entire family."

On an emotional note, Harendra declared that Sreejesh was best placed to be a coach, not just because he was a great player but because he was the best student of the game I have seen.