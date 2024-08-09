PR Sreejesh named India’s second flag bearer for Paris Olympics closing ceremony

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has officially named PR Sreejesh, the celebrated hockey goalkeeper, as one of India’s flag bearers for the Closing Ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Manu Bhaker, was earlier announced as the other flag bearer.

PR Sreejesh, concluded his illustrious career with a bronze-medal finish in Paris yesterday.

The 36-year-old goalkeeper has been a pivotal figure in Indian hockey for over two decades, earning accolades for his outstanding performances and leadership on the field.

His career highlights include playing a crucial role in India’s historic bronze medal win at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.



The IOA expressed its pride in choosing Sreejesh as a flag bearer, recognizing his contributions to Indian sports.

"The Indian Olympic Association is delighted to announce the nomination of hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh as the flag-bearer for the Closing Ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games," the IOA stated.

PT Usha, President of the IOA, lauded Sreejesh's dedication and service to Indian hockey, stating, "Sreejesh has served Indian hockey in particular and Indian sport in general admirably through more than two decades. His contributions to the sport and his leadership on and off the field have been exemplary."