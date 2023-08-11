India's unbreakable wall: Forever young PR Sreejesh plays 300th game

Chennai: The stage in Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai on Friday will be set for an exciting semi-final clash between India and Japan and it will also coincide with a milestone for the Indian goalkeeper, PR Sreejesh.

The custodian will don his 300th cap for the national team becoming the first-ever Indian goalkeeper to achieve the milestone and only the eighth Indian hockey player to feature in 300 games or more.

After playing for more than 17 years, the goalkeeper from Kerala has outlived a generation of hockey players and is still going strong showing no signs of slowing down.

In the mixed zone when a reporter asked if he will feature in another Asian Champions Trophy, he quipped, "Aye, At this age, you don't me ask about the next two or three years but you ask me about the next year. I am there in the Asian Games team, so taking one tournament at a time."

Then he flexed his muscles and said, "And as Djokovic said it, 35 is the new 25."

India's reliable cushion at the back

For years, PR Sreejesh was like India's safety net as the team fell back on him whenever a defender missed a ball or whenever the midfield failed to contain the opponent's attackers.

After starting his career in 2006 with the national team, Sreejesh had to sit on the bench as the understudy for seniors Bharat Chhetri and Adrien D'Souza.

When he started playing, it coincided with one of the darkest periods of Indian hockey with an incompetent and corrupt administration, India failing to qualify for the 2008 Beijing Olympics, and a string of poor performances.

After quite some wait, Sreejesh started playing regularly in 2011. He produced a match-winning performance in the 2011 Asian Champions Trophy when he saved two penalty strokes against Pakistan in the finals to give India the trophy.

Talking about his early days, Sreejesh said, “Being a goalkeeper, I spent good 3-4 years as the second goalkeeper in the team.”

“It feels how much I have grown in these years,” he added further.

After getting his first crack, Sreejesh continued his good work in front of goal and again proved crucial in the 2014 Asian Games where he made a double save against Pakistan to lead India to a gold medal and a ticket to the 2016 Rio Olympics.

While Sreejesh continued his good work on the turf, his legend kept growing and the Kerala government honoured Sreejesh with a road named 'Olympian Sreejesh Road' in his village of Kizhakkambalam in the year 2015.



Usually, such honours come for sports persons when they retire. But things are different for Sreejesh, the ‘living legend’.

The Olympic dream

PR Sreejesh was named the captain of the team going to the 2016 Olympics and he had a responsibility to bring back the lost glory of the Indian hockey at Olympics.

India did better than 2012 Olympcs where they had finished last but the team didn't finish on the podium. India lost to the eventual silver medalists Belgium in the quarter-finals.

A picture of Sreejesh crying in the goalpost after the loss showed the commitment the shot-stopper had for his team.

While the ghosts of the 2016 Olympics started waning, the wait for an Olympic medal continued for both Sreejesh and the nation.

Indian men's hockey team continued their rise and Sreejesh continued his match winning performances.

Fast forward to the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, India is playing for a historic bronze medal with a lead of 5-4 against Germany and with six seconds to go, the Germans win a penalty corner.



All eyes in the stadium are fixated on the number 16 in the Indian goal and millions back home are praying but not to god, to the number 16 in the Indian goal who has saved his team multiple times in such times. The ball is injected and it is flicked at him, but like he has done numerous times in past, the saviour saves and breaks into celebration immediately.

Emotions ran high as the Indian team broke into celebrations while the fans back home rejoiced on the end of a wait of generations.

Amid all this, Sreejesh took some time and went back to his fortress which he has been guarding for years and sat on the top of it, soaking in what happened.

Former India coach Harendra Singh told Sony Sports, “Sreejesh has been one of the finest goalkeepers in this Olympics. He has played a huge role. He always guided the defenders. He has sacrificed a lot for this moment. I can go on writing about Sreejesh's sacrifices.”

It is poetic justice that Sreejesh will walk to receive his 300th cap on the ground where he started his career for the Hockey State Unit of Tamil Nadu.