PHOTOS: Indian men's hockey team wears Olympic medal after 41 years

Indian men's hockey team gave an exceptional performance this morning as they break the long wait of 41 years to wear an Olympic medal. They defeated Germany in a thrilling encounter by 5-4. The Men in Blue bounced back from a 3-1 deficit to a fascinating 5-3 and ending the match at 5-4 to bag the all-important bronze medal. This was a performance for ages that had everything from determination, focus, attitude, fighting spirit to the passion of winning the Olympics medal after this long.

The land of 1.3 billion people emerged in a roar of happiness as the Indian team made them proud. Let's watch them on the top of the podium with the bronze medal and capture these moments in our hearts forever.

The Men in Blue on the podium

The Indian men cheering with their bronze medal at the Olympics podium (Source: Getty Images)

Jubilant faces in Tokyo

Celebrating the Olympics medal after 41 years (Source: Getty Images)

Faces full of happiness

Beautiful smiles of the Indian men's hockey team as they cheer for their winning performance with their bronze medal (Source: Getty Images)



