Hockey
PHOTOS: Indian men's hockey team wears Olympic medal after 41 years
The men's hockey team of India wins the bronze medal after defeating Germany at the Tokyo Olympics. Here are the photos of their medal-winning moment.
Indian men's hockey team gave an exceptional performance this morning as they break the long wait of 41 years to wear an Olympic medal. They defeated Germany in a thrilling encounter by 5-4. The Men in Blue bounced back from a 3-1 deficit to a fascinating 5-3 and ending the match at 5-4 to bag the all-important bronze medal. This was a performance for ages that had everything from determination, focus, attitude, fighting spirit to the passion of winning the Olympics medal after this long.
The land of 1.3 billion people emerged in a roar of happiness as the Indian team made them proud. Let's watch them on the top of the podium with the bronze medal and capture these moments in our hearts forever.
The Men in Blue on the podium
Jubilant faces in Tokyo
Faces full of happiness