Photo Story: Hockey World Cup 2023 trophy enters host city Bhubaneshwar

Bhubaneshwar: It was nothing short of a massive celebration as the Men's Hockey World Cup trophy arrived in host city Bhubaneswar after touring different states.



The Biju Patnaik International airport in Bhubaneswar looked busier than usual as hundreds of women and students queued up to welcome the trophy and catch a glimpse. Music from traditional drums and instruments reverberated in the air as the trophy arrived. At the airport, Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey handed over the trophy to the Sports Minister Tusharkanti Behera in the presence of officials. An Odissi dance recital welcoming the trophy was performed by 120 students and then the trophy took a tour of the city in a display vehicle. The trophy also reached the iconic Lingaraj temple amidst Vedic chants. Here are some of the moments captured by The Bridge of the trophy tour in Bhubaneswar:





Traditional artists perform ahead of the arrival of the hockey world cup trophy at Biju Patnaik airport in Bhubaneswar. (Photo by Tazeen Qureshy)





Mascot Olly arrives at the airport to welcome the world cup trophy. (Photo by Tazeen Qureshy)





The trophy was toured around the city in a display vehicle for the common public to get a glimpse. (Photo by Tazeen Qureshy)





An Odissi cultural performance by 120 dancers was held near Biju Patnaik statue to accord a formal welcome. (Photo by Tazeen Qureshy)





Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey with the dance troupe that performed at the formal welcome of the trophy. (Photo by Tazeen Qureshy)





The world cup trophy at the iconic Lingaraj temple where the priests chanted Vedic mantra. (Photo by Tazeen Qureshy)



















