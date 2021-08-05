Hockey
PHOTO: Picture-perfect moments from Indian men's hockey team's bronze medal win
Witness the memorable moments of the Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Indian hockey team as they defeat Germany in a thrilling contest to win a medal after 41 years.
THE MEN IN BLUE HAVE DONE IT. THEY HAVE BROKEN THE LONG WAIT OF 41 YEARS FOR A MEDAL AT THE OLYMPICS. THEY HAVE CLINCHED THE BRONZE MEDAL!
Every Indian fan is thrilled as the Indian men's hockey team brings home the bronze medal after a long wait of 41 years at the Olympics since 1980 Moscow. They bagged a scintillating victory at the Tokyo Olympics against the strong German side who took the initial lead of 3-1 but the determination and the will to win led the Indian team to fight with a comeback and turn the tables with a score of 5-3.
In the dying moments, Germany scored during the penalty corner taking the score to 5-4 but the last PC with 6 seconds to go on the clock almost stopped the heartbeat of all Indian fans. The Wall PR Sreejesh stood his ground to make some spectacular saves and took India to these glorious moments.
Let's witness and relives the moments created by our history makers for all the fans to cherish forever.
The fight for glory
The Wall of India - PR Sreejesh
Celebrations