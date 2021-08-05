PHOTO: Picture-perfect moments from Indian men's hockey team's bronze medal win

THE MEN IN BLUE HAVE DONE IT. THEY HAVE BROKEN THE LONG WAIT OF 41 YEARS FOR A MEDAL AT THE OLYMPICS. THEY HAVE CLINCHED THE BRONZE MEDAL!

Every Indian fan is thrilled as the Indian men's hockey team brings home the bronze medal after a long wait of 41 years at the Olympics since 1980 Moscow. They bagged a scintillating victory at the Tokyo Olympics against the strong German side who took the initial lead of 3-1 but the determination and the will to win led the Indian team to fight with a comeback and turn the tables with a score of 5-3.

In the dying moments, Germany scored during the penalty corner taking the score to 5-4 but the last PC with 6 seconds to go on the clock almost stopped the heartbeat of all Indian fans. The Wall PR Sreejesh stood his ground to make some spectacular saves and took India to these glorious moments.

Let's witness and relives the moments created by our history makers for all the fans to cherish forever.

The fight for glory

Racing to victory (Source: Getty Images)





Powerful play from the Indian hockey team (Source: Getty Images)





Keeping the possession - that's all that counts (Source: Getty Images)

The Wall of India - PR Sreejesh





The Wall - PR Sreejesh (Source: Getty Images)





Celebrations



And the wait comes to an end (Source: Getty Images)





The jubilant Indian team after the win (Source: Getty Images)





The victory that counts (Source: Getty Images)





Watershed moment for Indian hockey (Source: Getty Images)



