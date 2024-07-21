From Mithapur to Paris: Manpreet Singh’s golden dream

Manpreet Singh Pawar is a name synonymous with grit, determination, and leadership in Indian field hockey.

Leading the Indian team to a bronze medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Manpreet now sets his sights on upgrading that medal to gold at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

His journey from the fields of Mithapur village to the world stage is nothing short of inspiring.

Early life

Manpreet was born into a farming family in Mithapur, on the outskirts of Jalandhar, Punjab. His passion for hockey was ignited by the accolades and prizes his elder brothers received from playing the sport.

President Kovind confers Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, 2021 on Shri Manpreet Singh in recognition of his outstanding achievements in Hockey.



· Bronze Medal in Tokyo Olympics, 2020

· Captain of the Indian Men's Field Hockey Team pic.twitter.com/LKlUuJdGG6 — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 13, 2021

Despite his mother's initial resistance, Manpreet's determination saw him sneak out to play, eventually earning his family's full support.



Manpreet's personal life took a joyous turn when he married Malaysian-Pakistani Illi Najwa Saddique in December 2020. The couple first met during the Sultan of Johor Cup in 2013, where India clinched the gold.

The making of a champion

Manpreet's hockey journey began at the age of 10 and quickly gained momentum. By 2011, he made his international debut for India's junior team and by 2013, he was leading the junior team to victory in the Sultan of Johor Cup. His leadership skills and on-field prowess were evident, earning him the title of Asia's Junior Player of the Year in 2014.

His inspiration came from former Indian captain Padma Shri Pargat Singh and international stars like Moritz Fürste, Cristiano Ronaldo, and David Beckham. Just like Beckham, Manpreet dons the jersey number 7, symbolizing his aspirations and inspirations.

Manpreet's senior career is adorned with significant milestones. He represented India in the 2012 and 2016 Olympics and played a crucial role in India's gold medal win at the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon. The 2014 Commonwealth Games saw India secure a silver medal under his participation.

National Sports Awards Ceremony - Manpreet Singh

2016 was a challenging year as Manpreet faced personal tragedy with the sudden death of his father. Despite the grief, he returned to lead India in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup, demonstrating remarkable resilience and dedication to his father's wish.



Captaincy and achievements

In 2017, Manpreet was appointed the captain of the Indian team. His captaincy led India to numerous victories, including a gold medal at the 2018 Asian Champions Trophy and another at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou.

The pinnacle of his career came at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Under his leadership, India won the bronze medal, marking the country's first Olympic hockey medal since 1980. This achievement earned Manpreet the prestigious Khel Ratna Award in 2021, India’s highest sporting honor.

Manpreet Singh Pawar's achievements

Olympic Games



- Bronze Medal: Tokyo 2020 (held in 2021)

Asian Games



- Gold Medal: Incheon 2014

- Gold Medal: Hangzhou 2022

- Bronze Medal: Jakarta 2018

Asia Cup

- Gold Medal: Dhaka 2017

- Silver Medal: Ipoh 2013

Champions Trophy



- Silver Medal: London 2016

- Silver Medal: Breda 2018

Asian Champions Trophy



- Gold Medal: Ordos City 2011

- Gold Medal: Muscat 2018

- Gold Medal: Chennai 2023

- Bronze Medal: Dhaka 2021

World League



- Bronze Medal: Raipur 2014-15

- Bronze Medal: Bhubaneswar 2016-17

Commonwealth Games

- Silver Medal: Glasgow 2014

- Silver Medal: Birmingham 2022

South Asian Games

- Silver Medal: Guwahati 2016

Individual awards:



Khel Ratna Award: 2021 (India's highest sporting honor)

With his eyes set on Paris 2024, Manpreet is determined to turn bronze into gold. His journey is marked by relentless training, strategic gameplay, and a deep desire to make India proud on the global stage. He continues to inspire young athletes, proving that with perseverance and passion, dreams do come true.

As he gears up for the Paris Olympics, the entire nation stands behind him, hopeful and excited for what lies ahead.