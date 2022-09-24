Pakistan hockey players get paid after 6 months as PHF releases 15 million rupees

The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has finally cleared the dues of its players, distributing around 15 million rupees to 30 athletes, who had not been paid for the last five months.

A player confirmed receiving the payment and said it was tough for all of them to survive without any daily allowances or fees from the PHF for the last six months as many of them had lost their jobs with their departmental hockey teams.

"The arrears were their daily allowances and other fees from a national training camp and the Asia Cup and Commonwealth Games this year," the official said.

The payments come on the eve of the national training camp being set up in Karachi for the Azlan Shah Cup in Malaysia in early November.

"At least now the players can focus on their skills and training instead of worrying about financial issues," PHF secretary Haider Hussain said.

Haider, who was only recently elected secretary of the PHF, said soon after he took charge the first priority for him and PHF President Brigadier Khalid Sajjad Khokar was to clear the dues of 30 odd players.

Pakistan hockey has been facing a financial crisis for the last 5-6 years and this has badly affected the preparation and performance of players particularly in international events.

Pakistan team failed to qualify for next year's World Cup in India and finished seventh in the CWG in Birmingham.