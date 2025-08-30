Pakistan to participate in FIH Junior Men’s Hockey World Cup 2025 in India

Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh has confirmed that Pakistan will send its junior men’s hockey team to India for the FIH Junior Men’s Hockey World Cup 2025, to be held in Chennai and Madurai from November 28 to December 10.

This announcement comes days after Pakistan withdrew from the ongoing Men’s Hockey Asia Cup in Rajgir, citing security concerns.

Their absence had raised doubts over participation in the Junior World Cup, especially since India and Pakistan have been drawn together in Pool B alongside Chile and Switzerland.

Clearing the air, Bhola Nath Singh said he had held discussions with the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), which assured him that the team would travel to India.

“Pakistan have agreed to send their junior hockey team to play in the FIH Junior Men’s Hockey World Cup 2025,” he said as per reports.

The development coincides with India’s updated sports policy on engagements with Pakistan.

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) recently clarified that Indian athletes and teams will be allowed to compete in international events where Pakistan is also present.

However, India will continue to avoid bilateral matches in Pakistan. Additionally, visa procedures for sportspersons, team officials, and international sports governing body members have been simplified for up to five years.

The debate over Pakistan’s participation had been further complicated by rising tensions between the two nations after the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, which left 26 tourists dead.

Despite these strained relations, Hockey India had earlier expressed confidence that Pakistan would not miss the Junior World Cup.