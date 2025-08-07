Pakistan withdraws from the Hockey Asia Cup 2025 in India

The Pakistan men’s hockey team has withdrawn from the upcoming Hockey Asia Cup 2025, which is set to take place in Rajgir, Bihar, from August 29 to September 7.

The decision, made public on Wednesday, comes just weeks before the event begins and has been attributed to concerns over security.

While the Indian government had reportedly assured travel clearance and visa facilitation, the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) communicated its withdrawal to the Asian Hockey Federation, citing its reluctance to travel under the current circumstances.

As a result, Hockey India has now reached out to Bangladesh as a possible replacement team to maintain the tournament's competitive structure.

Pakistan’s non-participation is a setback for them, especially given that the Asia Cup serves as a qualifying tournament for the 2026 Men’s Hockey World Cup. The decision may also have implications for Pakistan's involvement in the Junior World Cup, scheduled to be held later this year in Chennai and Madurai.

This isn’t the first time geopolitical tensions have impacted Pakistan's hockey participation in India. The team previously missed the 2016 Junior World Cup following cross-border incidents.

However, they did travel for the 2023 Asian Champions Trophy in Chennai, where they finished fifth in a six-team field.