Pakistan Hockey team receives clearance for Asian Champions Trophy

The Pakistan hockey team received the clearance to travel to India for the upcoming Asian Champions Trophy slated to be held in Chennai on August 3.

Pakistan Hockey Federation secretary Haider Hussain confirmed on Friday that the Sports Board has got the NOC from the Ministry.

“The contingent will leave on Tuesday via the Wagah border and travel to Amritsar from where they have been booked on a domestic flight for Chennai,” he said.

Haider said they were still awaiting visas for three officials including the newly appointed consultant of the national team, Shahnaz Sheikh. The PHF earlier this month named Shahnaz as the senior consultant of the team.

One of the most celebrated names in Pakistan hockey and the former coach of Pakistan, Shahnaz Sheikh will be a big help for the team with his expertise.



Haider said they were confident of getting the visas on Monday. Visas for the rest of the players and officials had already been issued by the Indian High Commission.

Pakistan are scheduled to play their first match against Malaysia on August 3. The Green Shirts will face arch-rivals India on August 9.

Pakistan and India are the most successful sides of the tournament, having won the title thrice each while Korea will participate in the upcoming edition as the defending champions, who won the previous edition in 2021.

Pakistan Squad:

Muhammad Umar Bhatta (c), Akmal Hussain, Abdullah Ishtiaq Khan, Muhammad Abdullah, Muhammad Sufyan Khan, Ehtsham Aslam, Osama Bashir, Aqeel Ahmed, Arshad Liaquat, Muhammad Imad, Abdul Hanan Shahid, Zakaria Hayat, Rana Abdul Waheed Ashraf (Vice Captain), Roman, Muhammad Murtaza Yaqoob, Muhammad Shahzaib Khan, Afraz, Abdul Rahman, while the standby includes Ali Raza, Muhammad Baqir, Muhammad Nadeem Khan, Abdul Wahab, Waqar Ali, Muhammad Arsalan, and Abdul Qayyum.