Paddy Upton to help Indian men's hockey team during Paris Olympics

Hockey India will continue with the service of South African mental conditioning coach Paddy Upton as he will help the national men's hockey team during the Paris Olympics.



Upton was first hired for the Indian team ahead of the Asian Champions Trophy in August 2023 when India reclaimed the title for the first time since 2018.

Hockey India retained Upton for the Asian Games in Hangzhou where India won the gold medal for the first time since 2014.

Upton is famous in India for his stint with India's 2011 Cricket World Cup-winning team.

As the Indian men's hockey team eyes ending its gold medal drought, Upton's partnership with his fellow South African Craig Fulton, the head coach of India, will be crucial.

“We have Paddy Upton; he will be with us in Australia (for the Test series). We will be using him wisely. For sure, he will be there for the Olympics with us,” Fulton said.

India is scheduled to tour Australia from April 2–15 for a five-Test series in Perth.

At the FIH Pro League in February, India lost to Australia in the Bhubaneswar leg but played out a draw in Rourkela. India ended its Pro League campaign by routing Ireland 4-0.