Saving the best for last: P. R. Sreejesh aims for Olympic gold in Paris

Parattu Raveendran Sreejesh, better known as P. R. Sreejesh, is a celebrated Indian field hockey goalkeeper from Kerala, renowned for his exceptional skills and resilience.

Once a boy who dreamed of becoming a pilot and was unfamiliar with the nuances of holding a hockey stick due to his athletics background, P. R. Sreejesh has transformed into the guardian angel of the Indian hockey team.

His instrumental role in India's bronze medal win at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics has set high expectations for a potential gold at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Early life

Born on May 8, 1988, in Kizhakkambalam, Ernakulam district, Kerala, Sreejesh was raised in a farming family. He began his education at St. Antony's Lower Primary School and continued at St. Joseph's High School in his hometown. Initially inclined towards sprinting, Sreejesh's athletic path shifted when he joined the GV Raja Sports School in Thiruvananthapuram, where his coach guided him toward goalkeeping.

This pivotal change led Sreejesh to excel in hockey, thanks to the mentorship of coach Jayakumar. He played in various school-level tournaments and eventually at the Nehru Cup, before graduating with a degree in History from Sree Narayana College, Chempazhanthy, Kerala.

Sreejesh is married to Aneeshya, a former long jumper and Ayurveda doctor. They have two children, Anusree and Sreeansh.

Leadership and resilience



Sreejesh’s ability to maintain composure under pressure has led to numerous match-winning performances. A significant turning point in his career came in 2012, after the Indian team's disappointing performance at the London Olympics. The team underwent a major overhaul, bringing in younger players like Sardar Singh, Manpreet Singh, VR Raghunath, Birendra Lakara, SV Sunil, Rupinderpal Singh, and Sreejesh.

This rejuvenated team achieved significant milestones, including breaking India’s 16-year gold medal drought at the 2014 Asian Games and securing a bronze at the 2015 FIH Hockey World League Final, their first international medal in 33 years. At the Rio 2016 Olympics, they reached the quarter-finals, a notable improvement from London.





Sreejesh's standout performances were crucial in these victories. At the 2014 Asian Games, he was pivotal in the final, saving two penalty strokes against Pakistan. In the FIH Hockey World League Final, his remarkable saves against the Netherlands secured the bronze in a penalty shoot-out.



In recent years, Sreejesh has taken on a mentorship role, guiding young goalkeepers like Krishan Pathak and Suraj Karkera. His leadership extends beyond the field, as he continues to inspire the next generation of Indian hockey players.

Career achievements

Sreejesh's international journey began in 2004 with the Junior national team in a match against Australia. He made his senior debut in 2006 at the South Asian Games in Colombo. Over the years, Sreejesh has amassed numerous accolades, including:

Olympic Games

- Bronze Medal: Tokyo 2020 (2021)

Asian Games

- Gold Medal: Incheon 2014

- Gold Medal: Hangzhou 2022

Commonwealth Games

- Silver Medal: Glasgow 2014

- Silver Medal: Birmingham 2022

Asian Champions Trophy

- Gold Medal: 2011, 2018, 2023

World League

- Bronze Medal: 2014-15, 2016-17

Individual awards

- Khel Ratna Award: 2021

- World Athlete of the Year: 2021

- Arjuna Award: 2015

- Padma Shri: 2017

As he eyes the Paris 2024 Olympics, Sreejesh is focused on converting India's bronze into gold. His dedication to rigorous training and leading by example keeps the nation's hopes high for a golden victory.