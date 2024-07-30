Olympics 2024: Indian hockey team beat Ireland to top Pool B

The Indian hockey team defeated Ireland in the third Pool B match at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Tuesday.

Captain Harmeet Singh scored both goals. He now stands at the top of the goal-scoring table with 4 goals at the Paris Olympics.

India was on the front foot from the start of the match, despite playing a tough game against Argentina yesterday.

Just before the first quarter ended, Mandeep was fouled inside the box. India was awarded a penalty stroke for the foul. Captain Harmeet smashed it into the net, giving India the lead in the 11th minute.

FT:



A good win today against Ireland.

2 smashing goals from Harmanpreet Singh one via a Stroke and one from Penalty Corner.

A nearly perfect game from Team India with no goals conceded in the game.

Strong performance from the defence and the wall Sreejesh.



This win… pic.twitter.com/KEh0akUzCI — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) July 30, 2024

In the 19th minute, Harmeet found the net again from a penalty corner.

Sreejesh, who had a bad game in the last two matches, was back to his best today, keeping the Ireland attacks out of the danger area. With a strong defensive performance, India kept a clean sheet.

India will face Belgium in the next game on August 1st. The top four teams will advance to the next round.

India is currently at the top of the table with seven points from three games. Belgium is second with six points.