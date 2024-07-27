Hockey
Olympics 2024: India beat New Zealand in the opening game of pool B
India scrapped out a 3-2 win in the first game of pool B at the Paris Olympics.
The Indian hockey team pulled off a last minute goal to salvage a win against New Zealand at the Paris Olympics. Captain Harmanpreet Singh scored a decisive goal in the final minutes to secure a dramatic 3-2 win.
The match, which captivated fans from the outset, saw both teams showcase high levels of skill and intensity.
India faced a challenging start as they struggled with New Zealand’s persistent attacks and a barrage of penalty corners awarded to their opponents.
New Zealand’s Sam Lane broke the deadlock, putting his team ahead with a well-executed goal.
However, India quickly responded with equal fervor. Mandeep Singh levelled the score with a brilliant strike, bringing hope to the Indian side.
Vivek Sagar Prasad then put India in the lead, but the advantage was short-lived. Simon Child of New Zealand found the back of the net to bring the score back to 2-2, intensifying the contest.
With the clock ticking down, the game reached a fever pitch. In a crucial moment, Harmanpreet Singh stepped up and converted a penalty stroke in the 59th minute, sealing the victory for India.
His crucial goal ensured that India would start their Olympic campaign with a hard-fought and memorable win.
India will play Argentina next on Monday, 29th July.