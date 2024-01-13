Hockey Olympic Qualifiers: Indian women's team loses opening game

Application, Execution, and Vandana Katariya, the absence of all three hurt the Indian women's hockey team as they lost to the lower-ranked USA in the opening match of the FIH Olympic qualifier in Ranchi.

Marang Gomke Stadium in Ranchi was dead silent as the Indian team walked off the pitch after the full-time hooter.



Ranked sixth in the world, India dominated the possession and created numerous scoring chances, including as many as seven penalty corners, but failed to breach the American defence.



This loss makes the road for the Indian team tougher as India will face New Zealand and Italy next with New Zealand being an equal team if not better.



India's problem with penalty corners continued and despite getting seven penalty corners, the team failed to execute any of the routines used.



Minutes from the first quarter, the Indians got a great chance to take the lead when Udita combined well with Neha to create the opportunity but the former's effort was saved by American goalie Kelsey Bing.

A 💔 in Ranchi in our first game of #FIHHockeyQualifiers, Ranchi 2024.



We will comeback stronger tomorrow against New Zealand.



Full Time:

India 🇮🇳 0 : USA 🇺🇸 1



Goal Scorer:

16' Tamer Abigail #FIHOlympicQualifiers #HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #EnRouteToParis @CMO_Odisha… pic.twitter.com/RXfWiwzQc9 — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) January 13, 2024

The Indians, however, got a rude shock just after the restart as USA took the lead a minute into the second quarter through Abigail Tamer, who was also assisted by some poor defending by the home team inside their D.



Despite creating multiple chances, India continued to falter in the final third of the US circle as the US completely blocked passages for the Indian team.

"I think we created theoretically enough chances but we failed to execute any of our plans. But if we lose every 50/50 ball, I don't think that is enough to win games like this," coach Janneke Schopman said after the match.

Another problem that cost India was holding the ball too much and not making any off-ball runs. Due to poor positioning, Salima Tete had to hang on to many balls without many options to pass forward.

India did score a goal in the 48th minute but it was ruled out as the ball had struck the foot of Jyoti before entering the goal.

India secured three consecutive penalty corners in the dying minutes but failed to apply any power on the shots executed resulting in the final hooter with Tamer's goal as the only difference between both the sides.

"We know what we can do and will look to implement the same in the next game," Schopman said for the game against New Zealand.

India will take on world number nine New Zealand in a must-win game tomorrow.