Olympic bronze medallist hockey star PR Sreejesh has a road named after him in Kerala
Thanks to his skills in front of the goal post, PR Sreejesh has a road named after him in his hometown.
The Indian men's hockey team created history today as they defeated Germany 5-4 in the bronze medal match of the Tokyo Olympics to win their first Olympic medal in the sport in about 41 years.
It was quite a tense match with the Germans continuously pressuring the Indian defence with their constant attacks, especially in the final quarter. This even led to a penalty corner being awarded to Germany with just six seconds remaining on the clock.
But the Indians survived, thanks to PR Sreejesh's brilliant save in the dying moments.
This is not the first time that PR Sreejesh has bailed out India from such situations. He has done it time and again over the years, and has rightfully earned the tag of being the best goalkeeper to have emerged from India.
The Kerala government honoured Sreejesh with a road named 'Olympian Sreejesh Road' in his village of Kizhakkambalam back in the year 2015.
This was after his exploits in the 2014 Asian Games and the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup where India clinched gold and bronze respectively, on the back of some highly impressive show from PR Sreejesh.
While naming roads after sporting stars is not a very unique thing in India, it is almost always done after the sportsperson has retired.
But in Sreejesh's case, it was different. He was honoured with a road in his name when he was still playing and was just 27-year-old.
This should probably explain the impact that Parattu Raveendran Sreejesh has had on Indian hockey.