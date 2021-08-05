The Indian men's hockey team created history today as they defeated Germany 5-4 in the bronze medal match of the Tokyo Olympics to win their first Olympic medal in the sport in about 41 years.



It was quite a tense match with the Germans continuously pressuring the Indian defence with their constant attacks, especially in the final quarter. This even led to a penalty corner being awarded to Germany with just six seconds remaining on the clock.

But the Indians survived, thanks to PR Sreejesh's brilliant save in the dying moments.

This is not the first time that PR Sreejesh has bailed out India from such situations. He has done it time and again over the years, and has rightfully earned the tag of being the best goalkeeper to have emerged from India.

Thanks to his skills in front of the goal post, the custodian has a road named after him in his hometown.

The Kerala government honoured Sreejesh with a road named 'Olympian Sreejesh Road' in his village of Kizhakkambalam back in the year 2015.