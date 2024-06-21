Odisha Government extends sponsorship to Indian Hockey for three years

The newly elected Odisha government led by Mohan Charan Majhi has decided to extend the sponsorship to Indian Hockey for three more years.

After meeting on Thursday, the CM Office confirmed the extended sponsorship which will run till 2036 now. The new government has added three years of extension to the previous sponsorship agreement.

The previous agreement was announced in 2023 and was expected to run till 2033.

The meeting was held between CM Mohan Charan Majhi and Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey and Secretary Bholanath Singh.

The new CM praised Odisha's unique identity worldwide for hockey and to honour the passion of the people of Odisha, the government has decided to extend the sponsorship contract.

Indian hockey gets more boost from the new Odisha Government.



Odisha has been known as the home of Indian hockey in the last decade after hosting two consecutive men's world cups in 2018 and 2023. It is also the venue for the Indian leg of the FIH Pro League.

It is noteworthy that the Odisha government has been sponsoring the Indian hockey team since 2018.

The Chief Minister also stated that the Odisha government will celebrate the centenary of the formation of the independent Odisha province in 2036.

Continuing with the sporting identity of Odisha, newly appointed sports minister Suryabanshi Suraj said, "Odisha has distinguished itself nationally and emerged as India’s sports capital. By the time we celebrate the state's 100th anniversary in 2036, our goal is to make Odisha the sports capital of the world."