Odisha and Bengal secure victories in National Women’s Hockey League 2024

Odisha and Bengal emerged victorious in their encounters against Maharashtra and Mizoram respectively, on the sixth day of the National Women’s Hockey League 2024 (Phase 1) in Ranchi, on Monday.

The day kicked off with a nail-biting clash between Bengal and Mizoram, where Bengal clinched a narrow 1-0 win in a fiercely contested match. Despite early dominance from Mizoram and their superior attacking prowess, it was Bengal who capitalized on the crucial moments. Shivani Kumari's spectacular goal in the 18th minute proved to be the decider, securing Bengal’s triumph in the face of a formidable opponent.

Following this thrilling opener, Odisha showcased their prowess as they overcame Maharashtra with a 2-1 victory. Dipi Monika Toppo (23rd minute) and Karuna Minz (55th minute) were the heroes for Odisha, finding the back of the net with precision and skill. Maharashtra fought valiantly, with Sunita Kumari (51st minute) scoring a lone goal for her team, but ultimately fell short against Odisha’s determined performance.



The National Women’s Hockey League 2024 continues to deliver captivating matches, showcasing the talent and competitiveness of women’s hockey in India. Later in the day, spectators can anticipate another set of thrilling encounters as Madhya Pradesh faces Manipur, and Haryana clashes against Jharkhand.